Manchester United a step away from completing major signing as club line up replacement

Manchester United are reportedly a step away from completing the signing of Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

The Red Devils have long been linked with Trippier, but it also recently looked like the deal could be in some doubt, as per a report from the Manchester Evening News.

Still, it seems Atletico Madrid are now preparing for the England international to leave, with Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin being lined up as his replacement in Diego Simeone’s side.

Arsenal would do well to sell Bellerin this summer after a slightly disappointing dip in his performances in recent times, and Todo Fichajes claim they’ve previously struggled to try offloading him to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Atletico will no doubt feel Bellerin could be a decent addition to fill the void left by Trippier, who has proven himself as a key player for Simeone’s side in his two years in Spanish football.

The former Tottenham man won La Liga with Atletico last season and could now be ideal to give United a more attacking option from right-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka looking solid defensively but not really offering enough going forward.

