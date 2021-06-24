(Video) Bolivian player scores an own goal to give Uruguay a 1-0 lead

Uruguay has struggled to find goals, but the football gods have gifted them with some luck.

In their match against Bolivia, Uruguay has generated scoring chances. However, they can’t seem to finish off these plays with a goal. Nonetheless, La Celeste did see one of its scoring chances result in an own goal.

The initial cross was supposed to find one of Edinson Cavani or Luis Suarez, but a Bolivian defender would accidentally put it in his net to give Uruguay the 1-0 lead.

(Video courtesy of TUDN)