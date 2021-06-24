(Video) Colombia midfielder Gustavo Cuéllar goes in for dangerous tackle on Brazil’s Neymar

Following Brazil scoring late in stoppage time, Colombia displayed frustration for allowing a lead to get away in the match’s final minutes.

With some time left in the match, Brazil wanted to kill the final minute or so to secure the victory and three points.

However, as the Seleção looked to milk time with their passing, Colombia midfielder Gustavo Cuéllar went in for the ball resulting in a dangerous foul on Neymar Jr.

Cuéllar would receive a yellow and fortunate that the referee didn’t show him a straight red card.

