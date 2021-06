Uruguay’s two strikers continue to struggle in finding the back of the net. Earlier in the Copa America fixture, Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez managed to fumble a scoring chance to open the scoring.

The scoring woes continue for the two strikers for La Celeste in this fixture and overall in this tournament. In the second half against Bolivia, an unmarked Cavani had a chance to give Uruguay a second goal, but the Manchester United striker couldn’t secure the goal.

(Video courtesy of TUDN)