(Video) Edinson Cavani snaps Uruguay’s scoring woes as they take a two-goal advantage over Bolivia

The scoring woes that Uruguay is experiencing have become frustrating for the player and supporters. However, the squad finally found the back of the net that didn’t come from their opponent as Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani made it 2-0.

21-year-old Facundo Torres placed a cross right at the feet of Cavani, where the Red Devils forward would finally score after missing a couple of chances.

Uruguay appears to be heading towards a victory, and they hope that this goal can open up the floodgates.

(Video courtesy of TUDN)