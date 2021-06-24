Menu

(Video) FC Porto’s Luis Díaz scores spectacular bicycle kick to give Colombia lead over Brazil

Copa America
Posted by

Colombia needed to get the first goal to gain some confidence as they are in a fight with the Copa America favorites, Brazil.

Nonetheless, Colombia is off to a good start with arguably the goal of the tournament thus for by FC Porto’s Luis Díaz. On a cross by Juventus FC’s Juan Cuadrado, Díaz would score on a spectacular bicycle kick to give his squad a 1-0 lead over Brazil.

Brazil has been dominant this tournament, and a possible Colombia win here would indeed be an upset.

(Video courtesy of TUDN)

 

More Stories Juan Cuadrado Luis Diaz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.