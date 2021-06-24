(Video) FC Porto’s Luis Díaz scores spectacular bicycle kick to give Colombia lead over Brazil

Colombia needed to get the first goal to gain some confidence as they are in a fight with the Copa America favorites, Brazil.

Nonetheless, Colombia is off to a good start with arguably the goal of the tournament thus for by FC Porto’s Luis Díaz. On a cross by Juventus FC’s Juan Cuadrado, Díaz would score on a spectacular bicycle kick to give his squad a 1-0 lead over Brazil.

Brazil has been dominant this tournament, and a possible Colombia win here would indeed be an upset.

(Video courtesy of TUDN)