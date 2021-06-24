Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has reacted to the recent speculation that Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour could spend next season out on loan.

According to recent reports, the young Chelsea midfielder, who shone for his country Scotland during this summer’s Euros, could be set for a loan move.

Four clubs named as potential destinations for the talented Scotsman include Steven Gerrard’s Rangers and Premier League trio Norwich City, Wolves and Leeds United.

Reacting to the speculation, popular pundit Souness has admitted that if he were in charge of the Blues’ recruitment, he would keep Gilmour at the club next season.

Going on to explain why he thinks Gilmour would benefit more from staying with the Londoner’s first-team, Souness drew some fair comparisons to the situation Manchester City’s Phil Foden found himself in two seasons ago.