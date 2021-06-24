(Video) “He did not know what to do” – Juan Cuadrado blast referee for allowing controversial Roberto Firmino goal in Colombia’s 2-1 loss to Brazil

Brazil’s first goal by Roberto Firmino continues to be a controversial point of discussion and whether it should’ve been allowed or not.

Following the 2-1 loss to the Seleção Juventus FC and Colombia national team player, Juan Cuadrado spoke to the microphones of Direct TV Sports where Marca Claro would relay comments made by the 33-year-old.

Cuadrado remains adamant that the goal shouldn’t have been allowed and that the referee didn’t know what to do in that situation.

“We stand behind our stance because the rule is that if he hits the referee, it is repeated. That goal breaks down all the work and effort that the team was doing. It is unfortunate. He (Pitana) did not know what to do; he was between the sword and the wall,” Cuadrado said.