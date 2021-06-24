(Video) Lionel Messi’s teammates on Argentina national team surprise him with gifts for his birthday

Lionel Messi turns 34-year-old, and the Argentina international is with his national team as they look to secure the Copa América trophy.

Despite the squad needing to focus on their next opponent, Bolivia, the Argentina national team, took a moment to celebrate. The entire squad went into Messi’s room to sing him happy birthday and gifts ranging from a packet of yerba to a jerrycan of holy water.

However, these celebrations didn’t last long as Messi’s roommate, Sergio Agüero, kicked them all out because he wanted to get some sleep.

Messi and Argentina will be back on the field on Monday, and there’s no denying that the FC Barcelona forward wants an international trophy as a birthday gift.