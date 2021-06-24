(Video) Real Madrid’s Casemiro scores game-winning goal for Brazil in victory over Colombia

Brazil fell behind Colombia 1-0 following a bicycle kick goal from FC Porto’s Luis Díaz. However, Liverpool FC’s Roberto Firmino would tie the match in a controversial play.

In injury time, Brazil would grab victory from the jaws of defeat as Real Madrid’s Casemiro would be left unmarked on a corner kick set-piece to give Brazil the 2-1 win. Brazil continues to dominate Group A as it grabs another three points.

Brazil will take on Ecuador in the last matchday. Meanwhile, Colombia will have their rest week and prepare for the knockout stages.

(Video Courtesy of TUDN)