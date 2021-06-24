(Video) Roberto Firmino scores header for Brazil to tie the match against Colombia

Brazil has had a difficult time finding the back of the net, and after conceding the first goal of the match, the host country finally scored their first goal that came with some controversy.

After Brazil had possession of the ball, a pass hit the referee, and the Colombian squad thought that play would stop. However, with Brazil maintaining control, the official allowed for the attack to continue.

Colombia stopped playing for a second, allowing Brazil to take advantage and Liverpool FC’s Roberto Firmino scoring a header to tie the match.

(Video Courtesy of TUDN)