(Video) Uruguay manager can’t believe his eyes on the missed scoring chance by Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez

Uruguay has struggled to find goals despite having strikers like Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Many believed that playing against Bolivia, one of the weaker nations in the tournament, would allow Uruguay to find its scoring boots. Well, when it rains, it pours, considering that Cavani and Suarez failed to take advantage of having Bolivia scramble defensively.

Once they failed to score on a great chance, their manager Óscar Tabárez couldn’t believe his eyes at the missed scoring opportunity.

(Video courtesy of TUDN)