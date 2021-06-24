West Ham United duo Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal have reportedly recommended the signing of Adam Hlozek to manager David Moyes.

Hlozek is a huge prospect in Czech football and has been linked several times with the Hammers recently, though it remains to be seen if a deal will definitely be done.

MORE: West Ham win the race for wonderkid transfer

The 18-year-old scored 15 goals in all competitions for Sparta Prague last season, and he could be ideal to give West Ham more spark up front next term.

The east London outfit have done well to raid the Czech market in recent times, with Soucek and Coufal proving quality purchases for the club.

It’s unsurprising that reports now claim these players are hoping to persuade Moyes to bring their fellow countryman to the London Stadium ahead of next season.

Moyes has been in discussions with his players about potential targets, and it seems there is a strong desire from key players in his squad to get Hlozek in.

West Ham only have Michail Antonio up front at the moment after a recent move for Sebastien Haller didn’t work out.