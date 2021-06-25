Menu

Agent of Arsenal ace makes it clear that his client expects to leave this summer

A loan move to Atletico Madrid did look like the perfect solution for Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira last season, but it didn’t really work out as he failed to establish himself as a regular starter.

He’s now set to return to the Emirates but it’s unlikely that he’ll get a chance to force his way back into Mikel Arteta’s plans, so another exit might be the best thing for him.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb has reported on some comments by his agent, and this makes it pretty that they are expecting him to leave and a return to Serie A is the preferred option.

“He wants to go back to Italy. They called me from France, Russia and Spain. But Lucas wants to embrace the Italian championship again to prove his worth again. Arsenal have understood the situation and will come to meet us”

From Arsenal’s point of view the best-case scenario would be getting a reasonable fee for him and putting that towards the summer rebuild, so it does make sense that they’ve agreed to meet in an attempt to sort out an exit.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Lazio is a likely destination, but it doesn’t appear that talks are underway at this point and they may need to wait for the Copa America to finish before anything can be finalised.

 

 

