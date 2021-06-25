You have to hand it to Barcelona president, Joan Laporta.

In the space of a few short weeks, and with a handful of popular decisions, he’s turned around the entire narrative at the club.

Before he was unceremoniously ousted by Sandro Rosell in 2010, Laporta had seen the first-team enjoy unprecedented success.

As popular a president as he could be, Laporta enjoyed taking the acclaim alongside Pep Guardiola and his all-conquering side.

The presidencies of Rosell and running mate, Josep Maria Bartomeu, have been nothing short of an absolute disaster, and it’s left the club on the brink of ruin.

However, Laporta appears to be determined to bring back the glory days to the Camp Nou.

With Junior Firpo expected to be shipped out soon, the club require a quality left-back who can challenge Jordi Alba at the very least.

Perhaps even replace him, per Sport, as the veteran’s contract issues still aren’t resolved apparently.

To that end, Alejandro Grimaldo, who grew up at the club’s La Masia academy and was outstanding for Barca B before moving to Benfica, is being targeted.

They’ll need to be quick, however, with Sport reporting that Lazio are showing a confirmed interest and Grimaldo’s current club already having a potential replacement lined up.