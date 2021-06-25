Arsenal look set to make a surprise decision amid the expected arrival of Brighton centre-back Ben White.

According to multiple reports, including The Athletic, the Gunners have submitted a bid worth £50million for White with Mikel Arteta looking to be bold in his attempt to replace the outgoing David Luiz.

The White signing is likely to go down well among Arsenal fans with the England international impressing for some time across his time at Brighton, Leeds United and with the national team.

But it could mean for an abrupt end to Rob Holding’s time at the Emirates Stadium, according to a report from The Times, who claim the centre-back could now be sold as a result of the White signing.

Holding only signed a new contract earlier this year, tying him down until 2024, after he impressed for the Gunners this season across 39 appearances across all competitions.

But the signing of White looks like it could be a problem for the 25-year-old, who may well be coming off his best season yet.

Gabriel Magalhaes is likely to partner White if that particular deal gets done, and the Gunners will also welcome back William Saliba from his loan spell at Nice this summer.

Spaniard Pablo Mari will also be an option for Arteta, and he is another who filled in well across last season.