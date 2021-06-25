Though he’s not really had too much of a chance to show his worth to the England set-up during Euro 2020, no one is in any doubt as to Jack Grealish’s credentials.

It’s taken a while for the powers that be to realise what a gem they have in Grealish, having been seen as nothing more than a maverick throwback type player.

However, there’s no longer any question marks as to whether the Aston Villa captain is deserving of his place in the national team.

MORE: This Liverpool star looks ridiculous

To that end, it was only going to be a matter of time before Villa’s resolve was sorely tested, and as The Sun point out, Manchester City are poised to make a bid for the player’s services after England are out of the European Championship.

Though Villa might wish to rebuff it, it’s expected to be a new English transfer record bid of £100m.

Given that they’re aware that Grealish wants to play Champions League football, trying to keep him against his will means they’ll have an unhappy player to deal with.

More Stories / Latest News Real Madrid president Florentino Perez delivers verdict on Raphael Varane transfer amid Man Utd links ‘No wonder Harry Kane wants to leave’ – These Tottenham fans can’t stand the new third shirt “He’s an absolute Rolls Royce of a player” – Manchester United urged to sign world class duo to fix two key areas

To that end, Grealish’s agents think that they’ll get the green light to do the deal.

Out of respect for the service that he’s given to the club, Villa should let him leave with their best wishes.