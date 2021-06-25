Chelsea to miss out on €70m-rated star as talks enter the final stages with Euro giants

Chelsea don’t need to spend as much as they did last summer to put the finishing touches to this team, but there is a feeling that they could do to strengthen the spine of the starting XI.

A new centre back may not be an immediate need but it would be good to have a succession plan for Thiago Silva, a proper holding midfielder would be a welcome addition and a striker who can regularly hit the back of the net is absolutely vital.

It appears that Thomas Tuchel will go with a back three or five regularly next season so the wing-back position is vital, but they also have plenty of cover in those areas so it wasn’t an obvious need.

Obviously it was felt that Achraf Hakimi was such a huge upgrade that he simply couldn’t be missed, but those links appear to be dead in the water as he’s now closing in on a move to PSG:

Hakimi deal, at final stages. Achraf made it clear to his agents: he wants to join Paris Saint-Germain, personal terms are agreed until 2026. ??#PSG Feeling from Inter: once PSG official improved bid [around €70m] arrives, the deal will be signed and completed. ??? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2021

Chelsea still have Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi who can play an attacking part in the role with Cesar Azpilicueta is another option so an alternative may not need to be found, but it does look like one of Tuchel’s key wishes isn’t going to happen.