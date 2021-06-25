Contract signed: Kieran Tierney secures new £110,000-a-week Arsenal deal

Arsenal have officially announced that Kieran Tierney has signed a new ‘long-term’ contract with the Gunners, the left-back joined the North London outfit in the summer of 2019.

Tierney cost Arsenal £25m from Celtic, as per the Independent, arriving on a five-year deal and the Athletic report that the new contract is also a five-year one.

Per BBC Sport, Tierney’s wages when he arrived from Scotland were £75,000-a-week and the Athletic claim that the ace has landed himself a raise to £110,000-a-week.

Tierney has dealt with constant injury troubles whilst at Arsenal, but the Scotsman has looked quality whenever he’s been called upon and featured more prominently this season than his debut campaign.

See More: (Photos) – Arsenal star trains with local team’s academy side whilst on holiday in Mykonos in application that Mikel Arteta will love

More Stories / Latest News Newcastle ace claims he’s going nowhere despite rumours that an exit had been agreed Three familiar managers in the frame for Crystal Palace job after Lucien Favre U-turn Deal in principle: Manchester United strike £80m agreement for Jadon Sancho and how much of that is in add-ons

Tierney showed himself to be one of the Premier League’s best in his position this past season, the ace has also become an instant fan favourite at the Emirates due to his unmatched passion and work-rate.

It’s certainly smart for the Gunners to tie Tierney down to a longer deal, though some may be slightly aggrieved by the fact that the star has been handed a raise when the side look no closer to returning to the Champions League after a dreary eighth-placed finish under Mikel Arteta.