Manchester United have reportedly reached an agreement ‘in principle’ with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of Jadon Sancho, according to David McDonnell of the Mirror.

The Mirror claim that the Red Devils have agreed an initial £75m fee for the 21-year-old winger in a transfer that will also include a further £5m in potential add-ons.

It’s added that Sancho was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s No.1 target for this summer’s transfer window. The skilful star’s arrival now seems sorted, a year after United refused to meet Dortmund’s demands.

Sancho has been phenomenal since he left Manchester City for the prospect of first-team football in Germany in the summer of 2017.

The Mirror’s breaking news on Sancho comes literally an hour after the Athletic reported that the two sides were nearing an agreement, it seems the difference of ‘single-digit millions’ has been resolved.

The South Londoner, who has won 20 caps for England but is seeing very minimal action at the Euros, has scored 50 times and registered 64 assists in 137 appearances for BVB.

It’s added by the Mirror that talks have been ongoing between United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and his Dortmund counterpart Hans Joachim-Watzke in ‘recent weeks’, as the fee and payment structure have been discussed.