It’s the biggest England match for years, and fate would decree that the European Championship Round of 16 test would be against eternal rivals, Germany.

Die Mannschaft aren’t anywhere close to the German teams of old, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be a threat against a Three Lions outfit that are finding it hard to outplay opponents at present.

MORE: This Liverpool player looks ridiculous

Gareth Southgate will point to the clean sheets and qualification as a justification of his way of working, and whilst he’s correct to a certain extent, it isn’t pleasing on the eye.

In any event, England will need all of the help that they can get at Wembley, and as The Sun point out, a further boost in terms of the make-up of the crowd might well help get them over the line.

Unless German supporters arrived in England on Thursday, they wouldn’t be able to attend the game because of strict Covid rules in place.

More Stories / Latest News Jurgen Klopp could solve all of Liverpool’s woes with highly-rated £27m capture Jose Mourinho advises Gareth Southgate to approach Germany game with an interesting tactical tweak for England (Video) Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron calmly slots home a penalty goal to double Paraguay’s lead over Chile

Their own country are making life much harder too, given that any fan that does make it to the match will then have to quarantine for two weeks upon their return to Germany.

Some are bound to still be at Wembley, but their numbers will be dwarfed by the English contingent, thereby handing Southgate and Co. another advantage.