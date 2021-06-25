Euro giants fear pacey forward has agreed to sign for Man United despite thinking they had the deal wrapped up

It’s one of the most important things to remember in a transfer window – until you see a club announce a player on their social media channels hoisting the scarf above their head, then anything can still happen.

It appears that this could be true for Ajax when it comes to their efforts to sign FC Nordsjaelland forward Kamladeen Sulemana.

He’s still only 19 but he managed to provide 10 goals and 8 assists last season, while he’s a rapid forward who likes to play on the left flank so he can cut inside and cause havoc with his pace and his favoured right foot.

A report from Soccer News NL has indicated that Ajax thought the deal was done and dusted, and they even had in him in for talks where it was thought the deal would be signed.

It’s suggested that there are now serious fears that he’s going to sign for Man United, and there are similarities to when they thought they had signed Richarlison before he suddenly popped up as a signing for Watford instead.

It could simply be a case of the player and his agent taking some time to come to a decision, but this could be an interesting situation for Man United fans to watch over the next few days.