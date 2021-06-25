Everton are still said to be confident of completing a deal to sign Rafa Benitez despite reported interest from Serie A.

It has been reported for the last couple of weeks that Benitez is heading back to Merseyside, but this time with Everton having become a hero during his time at Liverpool.

But in recent days, Serie A club Fiorentina have reportedly been sniffing around Benitez, making Everton fans feel a little uneasy over the deal to bring him to Goodison Park.

Though, an encouraging report from the Liverpool Echo claims Everton’s efforts to bring Benitez to the club remain very much on track, regardless of any interest from Italy.

It’s reported that Everton are very much on their way to completing the paperwork to make Benitez their next manager and there is no concern over the Fiorentina reports from those at Goodison Park.

That means the Spaniard will almost certainly become Carlo Ancelotti’s replacement in the coming days after Real Madrid snapped up the now-former Everton boss following Zinedine Zidane’s departure.

Benitez has been out of work since his departure from Dalian in China earlier this year, while he was last in the Premier League with Newcastle United between 2016 and 2019.