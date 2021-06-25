Menu

Fabrizio Romano claims another Arsenal star could sign long-term contract after Kieran Tierney’s extension confirmed

Arsenal have had so many problems over the years when it comes to contracts and extensions.

The main issue has been handing out huge long-term deals to those who aren’t worth it while the contracts of their stars have been allowed to run into the final year, so there is some good news for the fans this summer.

Kieran Tierney is one of their best players so it was important to get him tied down, and it appears that young star Emile Smith Rowe could be next:

The young midfielder was thrown in at the deep end as Arsenal faced a potential relegation battle and he really was one of the key reasons for the turnaround in form, so he’s another player who should be central to the long-term plans of the club.

It does look like Arsenal are hoping to sign a more senior creative attacking midfielder so he could find himself in and out of the side next season if that happens, but it still makes sense to get him tied down to a new deal so they don’t have to worry about him leaving anytime soon.

