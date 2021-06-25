Time is clearly of the essence at White Hart Lane, as, despite the fact that their new managerial appointment has yet to be fully rubber-stamped, the expected incumbent has already been drawing up a list of targets he requires.
Renowned journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, tweeted on Friday that former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, was in advanced talks and very close to being appointed.
#NunoEspiritoSanto in advanced talks and very close to become new @SpursOfficial manager: #Koundé (@SevillaFC) is the first target as central defender #Spurs @SkySports @SkySportsNews
His hire is hardly likely to have Spurs fans shouting his name from the roof tops, given that Antonio Conte, at one stage, appeared odds on to take the job.
Indeed, Tottenham’s entire process for bringing in a new man in charge of the first-team has been disastrous from a PR perspective.
Nothing appears to be going well for Daniel Levy and Co. at present, for a variety of reasons including Harry Kane wanting to leave.
The chairman will be hoping, however, that by bringing in Nuno, who intends to make Sevilla’s Jules Kounde his first signing according to Di Marzio, that today’s news is yesterday’s chip paper and the team and club can quickly move forward.
Desperation, that’s what it is, no no no to Nuno
What a complete joke this club is, Levy has made a laughing stock of us, he should go just for this let alone the ESL debacle. That on top of 20 years of failure on the pitch, how can Levy, Lewis and ENIC stay? in desperation they have appointed Paratici to take the heat off of Levy, Paratici will take the blame when the manager appointment and player recruitment goes wrong this season, we all know it will, while Levy, Lewis and ENIC are in charge NOTHING will change. They have to go, the sooner the better. ENIC OUT !!!
I have never known a club like this so stupid going for the wrong manager again why don’t they listen to the fans who will be paying good money to watch them I’m just glad I won’t be one of them I have had a guts full of them