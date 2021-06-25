Time is clearly of the essence at White Hart Lane, as, despite the fact that their new managerial appointment has yet to be fully rubber-stamped, the expected incumbent has already been drawing up a list of targets he requires.

MORE: This Liverpool star looks ridiculous

Renowned journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, tweeted on Friday that former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, was in advanced talks and very close to being appointed.

His hire is hardly likely to have Spurs fans shouting his name from the roof tops, given that Antonio Conte, at one stage, appeared odds on to take the job.

Indeed, Tottenham’s entire process for bringing in a new man in charge of the first-team has been disastrous from a PR perspective.

More Stories / Latest News Contract signed: Kieran Tierney secures new £110,000-a-week Arsenal deal Newcastle ace claims he’s going nowhere despite rumours that an exit had been agreed Three familiar managers in the frame for Crystal Palace job after Lucien Favre U-turn

Nothing appears to be going well for Daniel Levy and Co. at present, for a variety of reasons including Harry Kane wanting to leave.

The chairman will be hoping, however, that by bringing in Nuno, who intends to make Sevilla’s Jules Kounde his first signing according to Di Marzio, that today’s news is yesterday’s chip paper and the team and club can quickly move forward.