Menu

First transfer target identified as Tottenham managerial appointment is very close to being finalised

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Time is clearly of the essence at White Hart Lane, as, despite the fact that their new managerial appointment has yet to be fully rubber-stamped, the expected incumbent has already been drawing up a list of targets he requires.

MORE: This Liverpool star looks ridiculous

Renowned journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, tweeted on Friday that former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, was in advanced talks and very close to being appointed.

His hire is hardly likely to have Spurs fans shouting his name from the roof tops, given that Antonio Conte, at one stage, appeared odds on to take the job.

Nuno Espirito Santo is close to becoming Tottenham manager

Indeed, Tottenham’s entire process for bringing in a new man in charge of the first-team has been disastrous from a PR perspective.

More Stories / Latest News
Contract signed: Kieran Tierney secures new £110,000-a-week Arsenal deal
Newcastle ace claims he’s going nowhere despite rumours that an exit had been agreed
Three familiar managers in the frame for Crystal Palace job after Lucien Favre U-turn

Nothing appears to be going well for Daniel Levy and Co. at present, for a variety of reasons including Harry Kane wanting to leave.

The chairman will be hoping, however, that by bringing in Nuno, who intends to make Sevilla’s Jules Kounde his first signing according to Di Marzio, that today’s news is yesterday’s chip paper and the team and club can quickly move forward.

More Stories Antonio Conte daniel levy fabio paratici Harry Kane Jules Kounde Nuno Espirito Santo

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Clive Crook says:
    June 25, 2021 at 4:14 pm

    Desperation, that’s what it is, no no no to Nuno

    Reply
  2. Tony Borg says:
    June 25, 2021 at 4:37 pm

    What a complete joke this club is, Levy has made a laughing stock of us, he should go just for this let alone the ESL debacle. That on top of 20 years of failure on the pitch, how can Levy, Lewis and ENIC stay? in desperation they have appointed Paratici to take the heat off of Levy, Paratici will take the blame when the manager appointment and player recruitment goes wrong this season, we all know it will, while Levy, Lewis and ENIC are in charge NOTHING will change. They have to go, the sooner the better. ENIC OUT !!!

    Reply
  3. Paul says:
    June 25, 2021 at 5:07 pm

    I have never known a club like this so stupid going for the wrong manager again why don’t they listen to the fans who will be paying good money to watch them I’m just glad I won’t be one of them I have had a guts full of them

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.