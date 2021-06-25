Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has teased a Kylian Mbappe transfer amid constant links between the club and the player.

The La Liga giants have a rich history of signing the biggest and best players, and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe certainly fits that category.

But Real Madrid are not in a position to spend the sort of money it would take to bring the French striker to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer amid a financial crisis.

As was well documented over the course of the Super League saga, Real Madrid are in more than €900million of debt amid overspending and the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Perez delivers update on Varane future amid Man Utd links

And that means such transfers are not currently possible, but Los Blancos president Perez is on a mission to restructure finances so that he and the club can get back to Galactico-like transfers.

“He’s not a Real Madrid player so I cannot talk about him (Mbappe),” Perez told Onda Cero.

“I know what the fans want. We are working on a rebuild. You know who I am.

“The people can trust me because they know what I can do. They know I bring the best players in the world.”

Those are teasing words from Perez, but the truth is a deal for Mbappe is not likely to be anywhere near close unless the 22-year-old decides not to sign a new contract at Parc des Princes this summer.

Mbappe is out of contract in 2022 in Paris, so he could become available for free if he does not sign a new contract or he is not sold this summer.

That former is perhaps Real Madrid’s only options of landing the French superstar in the near future given their financial situation.