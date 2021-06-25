Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has weighed in on the Raphael Varane transfer saga amid interest from Manchester United.

Varane is out of contract at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer and that has seen him linked with a move to Old Trafford with Los Blancos in the difficult position of needing to renew the defender’s contract or selling him to avoid a departure for free next summer.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United have already made an offer of around £50million, but it does not appear there has been a concrete move from the Reds just yet.

Or at least according to Real Madrid president Perez, who was very relaxed about the situation, telling Onda Cero that the club will deal with Varane’s situation after he returns from this summer’s Euro 2020, where he is competing for France.

“I read news in papers and I don’t know anything,” said Perez. “He is at the European championship and we will deal with renewals later.

“I have not spoken with the player and I don’t know what he wants. If he wants to leave, he will say so. And if he wants to stay, he will say so.”

Varane has been with Real Madrid since 2011, since making more than 300 appearances and winning all there is to win in the famous white.

Real Madrid will be reluctant to lose Varane having already lost Sergio Ramos for free this summer, though Perez does not seem to be too stressed over the idea of the experienced Frenchman’s departure.