It seems that things might finally be moving in the right direction for Manchester United and their supporters.

According to The National, former Red Devils legend, Eric Cantona, is encouraging fans to register to buy shares in the club.

MORE: This Liverpool star looks ridiculous

This is part of the new Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) campaign, which launches on Friday.

Essentially, supporters who buy shares that are being released by the Glazer family, will then have equal voting rights, and Cantona has been the first to sign up.

“Yes, my friends, I have signed for United again,” he’s quoted as saying in The National.

If the campaign is able to attract enough people to buy shares, then there’s every chance that supporters will have a more meaningful voice in club matters in the future.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool need to raise transfer bid by €15m if they want to land highly-rated Bundesliga star ‘He didn’t write it’ – Florentino Perez is furious at Zidane’s goodbye letter to Real Madrid Arsenal mean business in summer transfer window as they launch audacious bid to sign Italian star that has lit up Euro 2020

Given that it’s highly unlikely the Glazer family will relinquish their position, the concession should be welcomed.

It shows, at the very least, that the owners have finally started to listen. Not before time it must be said.