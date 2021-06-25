Despite having won the Serie A title for the first time in 10 years, Internazionale are looking to improve their current squad.
To that end, it’s believed that the neroazzurri have turned their attentions to one of their ‘old favourites’ and will do the deal and they can construct one within their budget.
MORE: This Liverpool star looks ridiculous
It’s not clear what the budget will be yet, particularly as it’s believed that former manager, Antonio Conte, walked out on the club because of a disagreement over the amount of funds that would be available for strengthening.
Gazzetta dello Sport, cited by the Daily Mirror, note that the player in question is Arsenal’s out-of-favour full-back, Hector Bellerin.
Mikel Arteta preferred Calum Chambers for large parts of the 2020/21 campaign, and there’s been no sign from the Spaniard that he will be looking to change his normal XI anytime soon, unless he makes significant transfer improvements in the summer window.
Either way, it would appear that Bellerin’s Arsenal career is finally coming to an end.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Wow these will be a nice move for him I believe it will make it there has well. Good luck