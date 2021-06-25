The sooner that Liverpool can banish the memories of their 2020/21 campaign the better.

What started off as a triumphant season, as Premier League title holders for the first time in their history, quickly turned into a nightmare.

Virgil van Dijk’s injury in the Merseyside derby appeared to be the catalyst, and from that point onwards, things went from bad to worse.

Suffice to say that no team in the country would’ve been able to cope with the, frankly, incredible run of injuries to Liverpool’s centre-backs.

In any event, the new 2021/22 season is just around the corner, and Jurgen Klopp may just have found the solution to his problems, and for as little as £27m to boot.

According to Calciomercato and cited by the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are running the rule over Juventus’ Cristian Romero, who is currently on loan at Atalanta.

Valued at in the region of £27m, the player was voted as Serie A’s best defender per the Liverpool Echo.

With the possibility of both Neco Williams and Nat Phillips leaving this summer, Romero could be the perfect replacement.