Leicester and Wolves have apparently reignited their interest in Joao Palhinha just as big fellow Premier League sides in Spurs and Everton have started to circle around the ace, according to SportWitness.

SportWitness share findings from the print edition of Portuguese outlet A Bola, in which they state it’s ‘no surprise’ that Palhinha is back on the agenda for Leicester and Wolves.

Palhinha looked solid in his first appearance at the Euros against France as he was called into action by Fernando Santos at halftime.

A Bola report that Sporting value their title-winner at €30m this summer, though they’re yet to have ‘lost hope’ over keeping hold of the 25-year-old and even plan to offer Palhinha a new contract.

News of Leicester and Wolves rekindling their interest in the defensive midfielder came on the same morning that SportWitness found via Record that Spurs, Everton, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid were keen.

Palhinha came through the academy of Sporting but really shone for the Lisbon outfit this season, establishing himself as a reliable starter after a few spells out on loan as a youngster.

The 6ft3 ace started 34 of his 38 appearances across all competitions this season, keeping control in midfield as Sporting won the league and Taca de Liga cup.

Palhinha’s career is clearly on the up, with the ace winning a spot in the Portugal squad in the last three months, a move may well be unavoidable for Sporting if the ace has more chances to shine at the Euros.

With the Foxes seemingly keen on Palhinha, the comments of Jamie Vardy on potential signings look to be tested sooner rather than later…