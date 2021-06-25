What a way to celebrate your 34th birthday!

Lionel Messi, the player who many refer to as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), was given quite the shock by his Argentina team-mates on Thursday.

MORE: This Liverpool player looks ridiculous

Away from his family whilst he battles with La Albiceleste to win the Copa America currently taking place in Brazil, he probably could’ve done without the impromptu wake up call.

However, it shows the esteem in which the captain is held by his fellow professionals.

Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ whilst bringing in a cake with a lighted candle, each player offered Messi a gift bag which had various treats for the No.10.

They included a bottle of wine and a cap amongst other gifts from the likes of Angel Di Maria, Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United one step ahead of their rivals as talks with Erling Haaland before Euro 2020 are confirmed Everton fans given key Rafa Benitez update amid late Fiorentina links Aston Villa expected to reluctantly allow Jack Grealish to leave with Man City preparing to break English transfer record

Sport Bible have a video of the moment in which Messi was surprised, and it surely would’ve provided some happiness to a confirmed family man that’s thousands of miles away from his nearest and dearest.