Liverpool eyeing moves for three Euro 2020 stars as Neuhaus talks go nowhere

We have enough access to European leagues these days to know all about players that clubs are linked with, but there’s stills something magical about seeing them shine in a major tournament before getting a major transfer.

A report from UOL has indicated that Jugen Klopp’s main request this summer was to sign German midfielder Florian Neuhaus, but those talks didn’t go anywhere and there are three players currently shining at Euro 2020 who are currently on the radar:

Donyell Malen:

Malen is one of the hottest properties in Dutch football since the emergence of Memphis Depay, and it’s impressive to note that he’s scored at least ten goals in each of his last three campaigns – despite missing over half a season with a major injury.

He may not be a regular starter for the Netherlands so far this summer but he’s still provided a couple of assists and his pace looks frightening on the counter, while his ability to play on either flank or through the middle makes him perfect for Liverpool’s front three.

The time has probably come for him to move on from PSV, and a move to Anfield looks like a great destination for him.

Domenico Berardi

Berardi has had a fascinating career with Sassuolo so far because he’s clearly big enough to play for a bigger club, but he’s stayed loyal to the team after their promotion from Serie B in 2013.

His first two seasons in the top flight were magnificent as he found the back of the net regularly, but then he seemed to stall completely and suddenly there were many who wondered if he had missed the chance to have a career at the highest level.

He’s worked his way back into the national side and he’s playing well again, so perhaps the time has now come for him to take the step up with Liverpool.

Manuel Locatelli

Locatelli is a teammate of Berardi’s for club and country, and he’s shown enough this summer to suggest that he could be the man to replace Gini Wijnaldum in the Anfield midfield.

He initially broke through at AC Milan and it was a surprise when he was shipped off to Sassuolo, but it turned out to be the right move as he’s established himself as a great Serie A midfielder and a regular for Italy.

It’s likely that nothing would be done until the tournament is over, but these are three names for Liverpool fans to keep an eye on over the next couple of weeks.