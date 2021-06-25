It’s a fair bet that Michael Edwards is hard at work somewhere, looking to get Liverpool the best deals possible for both incoming players and those to be sold.

The quicker Jurgen Klopp can forget about the 2020/21 season the better, and that’s more likely to happen if he’s given some fresh blood to work with ahead of the new campaign.

MORE: This Liverpool player looks ridiculous

Particularly if they’re as highly-rated as Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman too.

According to Il Blanco Nero and cited by the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have already made a bid for the player, believed to be in the region of €35m.

However, the Bavarians apparently want closer to €50m before they enter into discussions.

Even in today’s economical climate, taking into account the financial devastation that’s been wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, that’s still well within Liverpool’s budget.

More Stories / Latest News ‘He didn’t write it’ – Florentino Perez is furious at Zidane’s goodbye letter to Real Madrid Arsenal mean business in summer transfer window as they launch audacious bid to sign Italian star that has lit up Euro 2020 Aleksander Ceferin attempts to explaining the reasoning behind UEFA’s baffling decision to scrap away goals from the 2021/22 season

Given that the outlet also speculate that Premier League rivals, Manchester United, could be in the hunt if they fail to secure Jadon Sancho, it’s clearly in Liverpool’s best interests to move quickly.