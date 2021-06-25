It’s already been one of the transfer sagas of the summer, though as things stand Manchester United will soon know where Sergio Ramos has decided to put down his roots after leaving Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos captain has been highly sought after as a free transfer, despite his age, with the Red Devils one of many alleged interested parties.

MORE: This Liverpool star looks ridiculous

However, it would appear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be disappointed.

According to Cadena Cope, cited by the Daily Star, Ramos has allegedly told three of his ex-Real Madrid team-mates that he will be moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

That’ll come as a huge blow to United who are keen to pair Harry Maguire with another central defender of note.

More Stories / Latest News Wayne Rooney ready to walk away from Derby County as SYSTEMIC CHEATING allegations come to light Leeds United told to sign ‘very good’ £30m star who has stood out at Euro 2020 Spurs set to abandon Espirito Santo talks as Steven Gerrard emerges as a candidate

Ramos’ warrior-like qualities will have been manna from heaven for Solskjaer as he seeks to steer the Red Devils towards a long-overdue trophy in either the league or cup competitions.