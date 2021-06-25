Menu

Man United know where Sergio Ramos is heading after he confided in former Real Madrid team-mates

It’s already been one of the transfer sagas of the summer, though as things stand Manchester United will soon know where Sergio Ramos has decided to put down his roots after leaving Real Madrid.

The Los Blancos captain has been highly sought after as a free transfer, despite his age, with the Red Devils one of many alleged interested parties.

However, it would appear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be disappointed.

According to Cadena Cope, cited by the Daily Star, Ramos has allegedly told three of his ex-Real Madrid team-mates that he will be moving to Paris Saint-Germain.

Sergio Ramos has reportedly informed some of his old Real Madrid team-mates that he will play for PSG next season.

That’ll come as a huge blow to United who are keen to pair Harry Maguire with another central defender of note.

Ramos’ warrior-like qualities will have been manna from heaven for Solskjaer as he seeks to steer the Red Devils towards a long-overdue trophy in either the league or cup competitions.

