Manchester United are reportedly willing to ship out two first-team players as they look to overhaul their squad this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on a bid to add more quality to his squad ahead of next season, and according to David Ornstein, they are already close to wrapping up their marquee signing.

A deal for Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho appears to be edging closer and there are also links to the likes of Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier with the centre-back and right-back positions in need of strengthening.

But those arrivals will be at a cost, and not only will United need to raise some funds to complete such big transfers, but Solskjaer will also need to trim the edges of his squad.

And with that in mind, ESPN are reporting Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek are currently the most likely to depart as a result of the expected new signings.

Martial has been with United since 2015 and he still has three years remaining on his deal with the Reds holding an option to a further year.

That means his transfer value is still as high as £38.7million, according to Transfermarkt, with the Frenchman still only 25, and that could represent an important windfall for United, especially when paired with what van de Beek could bring in.

Van de Beek has only been at Old Trafford for a season – struggling in his first campaign – and he still has as many as four years remaining on his deal, again with United holding the option of an extra year.

Though, the Dutchman is only valued at £25.7million by Transfermarkt, despite United spending £33.5million for his signature only a year ago.

Based on Transfermarkt valuations alone, and they can be a little less than actual transfer fees, United could be set for a £64.4million windfall between the two players.

That would certainly take the edge of some of the big-money signings expected at Old Trafford this summer.