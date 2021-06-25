After their best top-flight finish since 1986 last season, West Ham can look forward to a European campaign in 2021/22.

With a relatively thin squad to begin with, manager, David Moyes, knows he has to get creative in the transfer market, but, if he’s given the tools to do the job, he’s proved beyond doubt in the last 12 months that he’s a studious operator.

As he continues to shape and mould the Hammers squad into his team, there will be inevitable casualties, and The Athletic note that Moyes has already identified four players that will be surplus to requirements next season.

They are Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Winston Reid and Xande Silva, and Moyes will listen to offers for them all in the current transfer window.

Yarmolenko is still at Euro 2020 with Ukraine and though he won’t likely be surprised by the news, if he finds out during the tournament, it’s hardly the best preparation.

If Moyes is able to bring in funds from those sales, it will strengthen his position when bidding for the likes of Jesse Lingard and others.