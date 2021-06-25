Negotiations down to single-digit millions as Manchester United near Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Jadon Sancho with the Athletic (subscription required) reporting that negotiation between the two clubs is now down to ‘single-digit millions’.

The Athletic have found that the Red Devils are ‘nearing an agreement’ with Borussia Dortmund for the world-class winger, and it will not cost them the €120m they were quoted last summer.

It’s added that United have already had bids worth an initial (guaranteed) fee of €78m and €85m rejected by the German outfit, with the Athletic’s sources feeling the transfer can be sealed for €90m.

The Athletic reiterate that talks are ongoing regarding instalments and add-ons as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side stick to apparent ‘tight budgets’.

Sancho has cemented himself as one of the best young players in world football since he left Manchester City for Dortmund in the summer of 2017.

See More: Raphael Varane wants Manchester United transfer but there is one stumbling block

More Stories / Latest News Germany legend Lothar Matthaus comes up with bizarre suggestion if England fail to use Jadon Sancho at Euro 2020 Serie A side set to make a surprising decision with Man United loanee after a disappointing season Man Utd could sell Anthony Martial and one other amid Jadon Sancho transfer bid

The South Londoner, who has won 20 caps for England but is seeing very minimal action at the Euros, has scored 50 times and registered 64 assists in 137 appearances for BVB.

Solskjaer seems to have been in the market for a wide attacker that can come straight into the United starting lineup for some time now and Sancho would be an ideal recruit.

The Athletic insist that a transfer agreement ‘could’ be reached during the Euros, but the formalisation of the move would come after the tournament, as matters like medicals are an issue right now.

Manchester United fans will be delighted to hear that all parties are ‘working to a timely conclusion’, which is of course encouraging but supporters may not like to see the words ‘timely’ a year after they went cold on a deal.