Newcastle ace claims he’s going nowhere despite rumours that an exit had been agreed

Every club needs some defenders who are solid and reliable even if they aren’t spectacular and Emil Krafth fits that role well for Newcastle United.

He’ll rarely let you down and he grew into a first-team role towards the end of last season, while he’s also been an important player for Sweden At Euro 2020 so he’s a player that Newcastle should look to keep.

A recent report has claimed that there was an agreement in place to sell him to Turkish side Basaksehir for around £2.7m, but Steve Bruce decided to keep him at the last second and the player is now saying that he wants to stay.

He’s claimed that he’s much better suited to playing in a back four as he’s not good enough going forward to be the wing-back in a 3-5-2, so the change in formation has brought the best out of him and he doesn’t want to go anywhere.

He may not be a regular starter but he’s a good rotation option to have, but it will be interesting to see if there’s more interest if Sweden go deep into the tournament this summer.