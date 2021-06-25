Newcastle United look to sign out-of-favour midfielder to replace Matty Longstaff

Newcastle United fans will be used to seeing managers working under a fairly constricted budget, so it means the squad often needs to be patched up with cheap players who are also versatile to cover any injury issues.

A report from the Chronicle has indicated that Matty Longstaff could leave this summer on loan, and Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina is being lined up as a replacement.

Lemina is out-of-favour at Southampton and played 28 times during a loan spell for Fulham last season, but their relegation means a permanent move can’t happen.

He has one year left on his deal down on the South Coast so this would be their last chance to collect a decent fee for him, and it’s believed that Steve Bruce is a fan.

He can play anywhere in the centre of midfield or as a right-back so that versatility would be useful, while he’ll also bring plenty of energy and running to the team.

Alarm bells are always ringing when you sign a player from a relegated side but he’s a solid Premier League midfielder, and he would make sense as a rotation option next season.