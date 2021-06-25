It’s a sad fact of modern football life that clubs feel the need to change their kits every single season.

Not only that, but most clubs now have third, fourth and even special one-off kits and collaborations, in order that they can make the most of the commercial opportunities available.

MORE: This Liverpool star looks ridiculous

Sometimes, the room is read correctly and the designs that are settled on are so pleasing to the eye that you know that they’re going to fly off of the shelves.

There’s always those mistakes that somehow slip through the net, however. The type of football shirt that you take one look at and wonder who on earth came up with that idea.

More to the point, who on earth allowed it to be produced in vast quantities, and why didn’t Daniel Levy stop it from hitting the shelves?

That’s certainly the case with Tottenham Hotspur’s latest effort. Their third shirt for the 2021/22 season is vomit-inducing and it’s already clear their fans hate it too.

No wonder harry kane wants to leave — William (@Will72427610) June 21, 2021

Has someone spilt some bleach on that? — – (@chielinilookout) June 21, 2021