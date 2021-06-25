When Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties for Portugal against France, it brought him level with Iranian player, Ali Daei, on 109 international goals.

That’s an absolutely phenomenal achievement in elite international football, and yet, what did everyone do? Belittled the player because he scored from the spot.

When are people going to start and put some respect on Cristiano Ronaldo’s name? Not continuously comparing him to Lionel Messi or anyone else.

One more goal, and he will have scored the most international goals in the history of the game.

Penalties or not, inferior opposition or otherwise, that deserves to be recognised for the greatness that it is.

If we’re going to dissect every single element of his game to downplay his achievements in the game, then perhaps the likes of Messi, Neymar, Pele, Maradona and Zidane should all be judged by the same metrics.

The only problem is that wouldn’t suit the narrative would it…