Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has decided to train alongside some hopeful young footballers whilst away on holiday in Mykonos.

Chris Wheatley of Football.London has shared some pictures of the 32-year-old getting in some pre pre-season work with the academy side of A.O. Mykonos via Sport Cyclades.

Mykonos is a popular destination for celebrities and especially footballers in the summer, as the likes of Aubameyang look to enjoy some down time before the new season starts.

It’s also shown that Aubameyang posed for photos with the Mykonos talents, in a real show of class from the striker.

Auba trained with the A.O. Mykonos academy side and posed for photos with the players after the session. Class. pic.twitter.com/NHPap1xDxh — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 25, 2021

Mikel Arteta will be delighted to see that Aubameyang is working extra in his own time, especially after what was a troublesome season for the Gabon icon which included inconsistent form, fitness issues and several off-the-pitch controversies.