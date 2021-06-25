Menu

Raphael Varane wants Manchester United transfer but there is one stumbling block

Manchester United FC
Manchester United face an uphill battle to sign Raphael Varane this summer but it’s not because the Real Madrid defender does not want a move to Old Trafford.

The Reds are keen to improve at centre-back this summer, as highlighted by the Daily Mail, searching for a new partner for Harry Maguire, but they know it will cost them big money to get a deal over the line.

Whether it’s Varane, Jules Kounde or Pau Torres, United are going to have to pay between £50million-60million to get the centre-back they desire, though it’s the former of those options that looks like being more realistic.

MORE: Perez delivers verdict on Varane move amid Man Utd interest

Varane is out of contract at Real Madrid in 2022 meaning that if he does not pen a new deal this summer, Los Blancos must sell to avoid losing the Frenchman for free next year.

United can exploit that, and according to a report from The Independent, Varane himself wants a move to Old Trafford, but there is a stumbling block in the form of his wages.

Could Raphael Varane be on his way to Manchester United, with Paul Pogba heading in the opposite direction?

The report claims Varane’s £400,000-per-week wages are going to be hard for United to match, particularly as they look to pull off deals for the likes of Jadon Sancho and Kieran Trippier.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez has essentially said it is up to Varane whether he leaves but nothing is going to be done until after the centre-back returns from this summer’s Euro 2020.

  1. Greg Byrnes says:
    June 25, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    If Varane is on that much money per week, what are players like Ramos, Ronaldo, Messi, etc. earning? He is a great centre half, but 400k is very high. Kylian Mbappe is only earning €360,000 so it seems high. I think the report has it wrong.

