‘Sceptical’ Simon Jordan talks Crystal Palace budget and Lucien Favre ‘entitlement’ as Swiss rejects Eagles’ manager’s job

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has provided his own theory as to the real reason he believes Lucien Favre rejected the chance to become the Eagles’ new manager, per HITC via talkSPORT.

Jordan, who was the Palace chairman for a decade from 2000, appeared on talkSPORT this morning to discuss Favre’s late change of heart alongside Jim White and current Eagles ace Andros Townsend.

52-year-old Jordan believes that ‘money’ is the reason why Favre has ultimately decided against a return to football, six months after he was sacked by Borussia Dortmund.

Jordan insisted that he felt ‘sceptical’ amid suggestions that Palace would have a ‘lot of cash’ to spend this summer as they look to rebuild a squad that may release around 10 first-teamers.

So the ex-Palace owner feels that Favre backed out of a deal once he realised he wouldn’t have the resources he thought to strengthen the team, Jordan also thinks that the ‘entitlement’ that managers hold contributed to the Swiss tactician rejecting the job.

Here is what Jordan had to say on the Swiss’ U-turn:

“I think its money. Unless you’re a club prepared to write out cheques, everyone else is still long through the prism that there isn’t a lot of dough about.”

“I know it was suggested that there was a lot of cash about (at Crystal Palace). I am slightly sceptical.”

“They haven’t done it previously (spending big on new players). When they bought Christian Benteke (in the summer of 2016), they bought him with the Yannick Bolasie money.”

“I don’t think there are a lot of clubs who are going to spray money around.”

“Managers have a sense of entitlement about what they should get. And unless they get exactly what they want, then you pull back and say; ‘Do I need that?’”

Palace are on the hunt for a new manager after Roy Hodgson stepped down from his role at the end of the season, the South London outfit had a hard enough task as it was with so many player contracts expiring, but now they need to find a new boss as well.