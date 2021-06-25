It’s the question that the world of football are waiting for an answer to, even more so if you’re a fan of FC Barcelona.

In less than a week’s time Lionel Messi’s contract with the club will come to an end, and he will be free to move to whichever club he chooses.

MORE: This Liverpool star looks ridiculous

President, Joan Laporta, has made it abundantly clear that he wishes to retain the services of the club’s best-ever player, but Financial Fair Play rulings may, ultimately, be what makes the deal impossible.

Barcelona, one of the biggest clubs in the world, are having to effectively sell before they can buy.

Messi’s club colleague, Sergio Busquets, was recently asked by Spanish radio station Cadena Ser, cited by the Daily Mirror, what he expected to happen.

More Stories / Latest News Man Utd set for transfer windfall as two players to be axed amid Jadon Sancho bid Negotiations down to single-digit millions as Manchester United near Jadon Sancho transfer Germany legend Lothar Matthaus comes up with bizarre suggestion if England fail to use Jadon Sancho at Euro 2020

“Hopefully we will continue to play together next year,” he responded, giving absolutely nothing away.

“Let’s see if he renews.”

No news is evidently very good news at this point, albeit the club would surely want the Argentinian to put pen to paper sooner rather than later.