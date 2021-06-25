Serie A side set to make a surprising decision with Man United loanee after a disappointing season

Andreas Pereira has been thought about as a prospect for a while, but he is now 25 years old and he needs to establish himself as a regular starter somewhere.

A loan spell at Lazio last season should’ve given him the chance to do that, but the season has to go down as a disappointment despite making 26 Serie A appearances.

He suffered a covid-19 setback on arrival and was forced to isolate so it took him longer to settle, and almost all of those league appearances came from the bench and he only played 528 minutes in the league so it didn’t do much for his development.

That should really mean that he would be on his way back to Old Trafford, but our colleagues at the Laziali have indicated that they actually want to keep him on loan for another year.

They quote Tuttomercatoweb as saying that the change of manager should be a positive thing for the Brazilian, and he’s actually seen as the perfect wide forward for Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3 system that will be employed next season.

There’s no sign that Man United want to give him a proper chance in the first team and Lazio may even look to sign him permanently in the summer of 2022, but for now they simply want another loan spell where he’ll play a bigger role in the team so it could be the perfect situation for him.