Spurs set to abandon Espirito Santo talks as Steven Gerrard emerges as a candidate

The hunt for a new Spurs manager is still going on, and the approach to finding Jose Mourinho’s successor is becoming even more scattergun by the day.

The most worrying things for the Spurs fans seems to be that the club are now just leaking names and trying to gauge the reaction of the fans to inform the decision, but suggests there’s limited leadership behind the scenes.

Rino Gattuso has already come and gone after the fans made it clear he wasn’t welcome, and now it looks like the lukewarm response to former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has resulted in a similar outcome with The Evening Standard reporting that talks are now on hold.

Interestingly they now claim that Liverpool legend and current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is on the radar, and that could be a fascinating appointment if it happens.

Many fans won’t like his lack of pedigree when it comes to managing in England, but it must be noted that he did take Rangers to the league title this year without losing a game, and he’s also shown he can take them further than anybody thought in Europe too.

Rangers have played some nice football and you can see that he’s strong tactically when it comes to setting his teams up, but he does have a problem against stubborn teams in domestic cup competitions.

Last year saw them exit to St Johnstone and St Mirren in the two cups – both teams lack star players but they are great team units and are tough to beat, so that may be a concern if it keeps happening.

There will also be a fear that he would see this as a stepping stone to taking over from Jurgen Klopp in a couple of years so they would need assurances over that, while there’s also a strong chance that someone completely new will be in the frame tomorrow anyway.