Liverpool will need to await approaches from other interested parties after talks between the Reds and Benfica over the signing of Harry Wilson broke down, according to the Athletic (subscription required).

The Athletic have found that Benfica, who finished third in the Portuguese top-flight this season, made an official approach for Wilson but themselves and Liverpool were too far off on the ace’s valuation.

It’s added that the Reds value the 24-year-old at €15m (£13m), Benfica were obviously too far off of this number but it’s added that Liverpool expect the Lisbon outfit to return to the table.

Wilson spent the season on loan at Cardiff, contributing seven goals and 12 assists 37 Championships appearances, this was the winger’s fifth loan spell away from the Merseyside outfit.

The Athletic do state that Premier League newcomers Brentford are keen on the Wales international, as well as West Bromwich Albion who will be targeting immediate promotion back to the top-flight.

Wilson’s biggest strengths lie in goalscoring, but the ace showed at Cardiff that his creativity and ability to pick out a key pass have improved with his 12 assists in the second-tier.

The ace also boasts versatility that would be useful to any top-flight side in either England, or anywhere across Europe really, Wilson can feature as a right-winger, central attacking midfielder or on the left.

Liverpool may have themselves another suitor for Wilson in Steve Cooper, the Swansea boss is reportedly a ‘huge admirer’ having worked with the wide-man at Liverpool’s academy.

Considering some of the fees we’ve seen for other young UK talent in recent years, €15m (£13m) does not seem like a bad ask at all for someone of Wilson’s experience and promise.

Wilson has only ever made two first-team appearances for Liverpool, one this season in the cup before he was loaned out and the other when he burst onto the scene in the 16/17 campaign.