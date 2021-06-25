Everton have reignited their interest in Sergio Romero by holding talks with the goalkeeper after his release from Manchester United, according to the Athletic (subscription required).

The Athletic reiterate that the Toffees tried to recruit Romero last summer, with an offer of a £2m loan fee and full coverage of the star’s £100,000-a-week wages, only for United to block the move.

Everton’s offer before this season started effectively would’ve allowed United to save some cash in cutting ties with the ace then, instead of carrying him as deadwood for this entire season.

It’s added that the Merseyside outfit have rekindled their interest in Romero as the return of Robin Olsen, a loanee from Roma this season to challenge Jordan Pickford, looks uncertain.

Everton, who are still on the hunt for a new manager after Carlo Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid, will have to compete with Italian giants Juventus and La Liga side Celta Vigo for Romero’s services though.

Romero joined United in the summer of 2015 and acted as the backup to David de Gea for the bulk of his time at the club before Dean Henderson broke onto the scene, leaving the Argentine out-of-favour.

The man that’s won 96 caps for Argentina always looked performed well when called upon by United and came across as a respectable servant to the club, so the hierarchy denying him the chance at more regular first-team football last summer was a bit disrespectful.

United will be kicking themselves if Romero finally secures a switch to Everton, having rejected what seemed to be a very fair financial package for the 6ft4 stopper before the season started.